BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Crowdfunds Rs 71 Lakh For 'Hindu' Victims Of Delhi Violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, who has been under the radar for instigating violence with his inciteful remarks during the riots in Delhi, has mopped up over ₹71 lakh through crowdfunding to help "Hindu families who are the victims of Delhi riots."

दोस्तों



सारे देश से लोग और दुनिया भर से NRIs दिल्ली के दंगा पीड़ित परिवारों के लिए आगे आकर मदद कर रहें हैं



आप भी बढ़ाइए मदद का हाथ ...https://t.co/YlN65KJ2HA — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) March 1, 2020

The violence in Delhi erupted on 23 February after the BJP motormouth led a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Maujpur near Jaffrabad, giving an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to remove the anti-CAA protesters from the streets.



He threatened the police in the presence of the DCP (Northeast) of Seelampur, Ved Prakash Surya.

Hours after his remarks, the riots engulfing the national capital claiming at least 53 innocent lives and leaving more than 200 injured.

On March 1, BJP Leader Kapil Mishra appealed to his followers on Twitter to help all those who were injured during the riots and informed people of linking the pooled in money to a crowdfunding website called crowdkash.com.

Mishra has successfully managed to collect ₹72,02,046 till now, which is way beyond his goal of ₹71 lakh.





The goal of the campaign "is to identify families who are massively impacted due to the riots and help them with monetary assistance," as mentioned on the website. The leader also called it an act of short term relief for the underprivileged Hindu families who were impacted in the riots.

Now that the campaign has surpassed its target, it is not accepting donations anymore. Crowdkash also published details of all those who donated money for the campaign. Of the total number of people, four donated amounts of ₹1 lakh or more, with the highest amount worth ₹1,11,111.

This undoubtedly leaves out all the Muslims who were mercilessly thrashed and injured in the communal violence.

Another BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also promoted the crowdfunding appeal on Twitter.

As more cases of the victims of the riots surface, we are saddened to inform that there is a wide scale destruction of the Hindu lives and livelihood. Our resolve to help each Hindu family stands and hence we are increasing the target to Rs 71 lacshttps://t.co/ToBYzl6qns — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 29, 2020

The crowdfunding attempt comes at a time when the BJP leader Kapil Mishra's role in flaring hatred in the national capital with a provocative speech is being questioned.

