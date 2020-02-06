'My Son Is Sevak Of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah': Shaheen Bagh Shooter's Father

Father of Kapil Gujjar who fired a gun at Shaheen Bagh said that his son is a follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, hours after he denied any association with the AAM Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kapil Gujjar was arrested on February 1, immediately after he brandished a gun and fired two rounds at Shaheen Bagh in the air where hundreds of women are holding protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act since December 15. A day after his arrest, Deputy Commissioner Police (Crime Branch), Rajesh Deo, had shared his pictures with AAP leaders. The police had told reporters that photographs recovered from Gujjar's phone established that he had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a year ago along with his father.

Kapil's father, Gaje Singh had earlier revealed that he contested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election in 2012 on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket and has no relation with the AAP. On February 5 Gaje Singh said that his son was a PM Modi supporter of contradicting the claims made by the Delhi Police.

"He was a follower of Modi and Amit Shah. My son always speaks of Hindustan and Hindutva," Gujjar's father said.

Father of Kapil Gujjar says, "My son is 'sewak' of PM Modi and Amit Shah."

He said that Kapil was disturbed with the traffic snarl caused by the protesters at the Shaheen Bagh. The Delhi Police and BJP are yet to comment on the matter.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission removed Deo from poll duty. In a letter to the city police commissioner, the poll body said Deo had also been issued a warning for making comments about an investigation with "political connotations".

The Election Commission pointed out that the officer's statements were "totally uncalled for" and had "consequences for the holding of free and fair elections". The commission sought a compliance report by 6 pm on Thursday.

