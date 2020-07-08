Kanpur Shootout: Close Aide Of Gangster Vikas Dubey Shot Dead in Police Encounter

Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey was shot dead in an encounter with the police forces in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh on the morning of July 8. A history-sheeter, Amar was a wanted criminal and carried a reward of Rs 25,000.

Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) IG, Amitabh Yash, said that the encounter occurred at Moudaha in Hamirpur. He further said that the UP Special Task Force (STF) shot him down in coordination with the local police unit in Hamirpur.

A police inspector and a constable of the STF suffered injuries in the gun fight.

Amar was one of the accused in the recent ambush in Kanpur that claimed the lives of eight police personnel while the police team was in the process of conducting a raid on Vikas Dubey's residence.

Amar's name was on the top of the list of the accused responsible for the Kanpur firing.

He was also reportedly involved in the incident, which also revealed the alleged connection between criminals and some moles in the police department who tipped them off about the raid.

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police, Shlok Kumar, said that an automatic weapon and a bag was recovered from Amar Dubey's possession. "Forensic team is on their way to the encounter site, further investigation is underway," he said.

