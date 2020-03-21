Lucknow: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Booked For Negligence

The Uttar Pradesh Police booked Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who had attended several gatherings in the state and tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on charges of negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant, an official said.

The FIR against Kapoor was lodged on the complaint of the Lucknow chief medical officer at Sarojini Nagar police station.

"An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Kapoor had attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, including a party where several political leaders including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia were present. On Friday, March 20, Vasundhara Raje said she and her son BJP MP Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine after attending the party where Kapoor was present.

"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Raje tweeted.