Kangana Ranaut's Distasteful Reply To Indira Jaising's 'Forgive Rapists' Advice Reeks Of Sexism

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 23 Jan 2020 10:06 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-23T19:50:16+05:30
Kangana Ranaut

Image credit: Agent Saffron/Twitter

Indira Jaising started a controversy when she said that Nirbhaya's mother should 'forgive' the four rape convicts. Actress Kangana Ranaut replied claiming that women like Jaising give birth to 'monsters and murderers'.

Known to be controversy's favourite child, actor Kangana Ranaut has yet again sparked a row. Her recent take on senior Supreme Court advocate Indira Jaising's comment on Nirbhaya convicts has led to a massive outrage.

As the nation reared its head in hope that the four Nirbhaya rape case convicts would finally be brought to justice and hanged till death on February 1, Indira Jaising took to Twitter to express her opinion.

In a controversial tweet, she wrote that just like Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband's assassin Nalini and said that she didn't want the death penalty for her, Nirbhaya's mother should also do the same.

Jaising also mentioned that she 'fully identified' with Nirbhaya's mother's pain however she was against the death penalty for the rapists.

While promoting her upcoming film, Panga, Kangana Ranaut was questioned about Indira Jaising's statement.

To this, Kangana opined that women like Jaising give birth to "monsters and murderers."

"That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kinds of monsters and murderers," said Kangana.

The video of this interaction has since gone viral social media.

Many celebrities, noteworthy personalities condemned Kangana's take on the issue.


The Logical Indian Take

Kangana's comment reeks of internalized sexism.

When she says that Jaisingh should be kept in jail, the implication here is that she should be forced in the company of convicted rapists, for voicing out her opinion and be punished for her beliefs.

"Women like them give birth to these kinds of monsters and murderers" is offensive to all mothers around the globe. It puts the blames for sins of a man on a woman.

Women everywhere are subjected to merciless scrutiny, by the virtue of their gender. The society urges women to speak up, but on the flip side, the same society targets her for her opinion in the most brutal manner.

Kangana, being the strong, opinionated woman that she has come across to be, should consider the implications of her statement.


Also read: 'How Dare She': Nirbhaya's Mother Lashes Out At Indira Jaising's Remarks On Forgiving Convicts

Tags:    Kangana RanautNirbhayaIndira Jaising
