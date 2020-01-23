Kangana Ranaut's Distasteful Reply To Indira Jaising's 'Forgive Rapists' Advice Reeks Of Sexism

Known to be controversy's favourite child, actor Kangana Ranaut has yet again sparked a row. Her recent take on senior Supreme Court advocate Indira Jaising's comment on Nirbhaya convicts has led to a massive outrage.

As the nation reared its head in hope that the four Nirbhaya rape case convicts would finally be brought to justice and hanged till death on February 1, Indira Jaising took to Twitter to express her opinion.

In a controversial tweet, she wrote that just like Sonia Gandhi forgave her husband's assassin Nalini and said that she didn't want the death penalty for her, Nirbhaya's mother should also do the same.

Jaising also mentioned that she 'fully identified' with Nirbhaya's mother's pain however she was against the death penalty for the rapists.

While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty. https://t.co/VkWNIbiaJp — Indira Jaising (@IJaising) January 17, 2020

While promoting her upcoming film, Panga, Kangana Ranaut was questioned about Indira Jaising's statement.



To this, Kangana opined that women like Jaising give birth to "monsters and murderers."

"That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kinds of monsters and murderers," said Kangana.

The video of this interaction has since gone viral social media.

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising's statement,'Nirbhaya's mother should forgive the convicts': That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days...Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Many celebrities, noteworthy personalities condemned Kangana's take on the issue.

This is wrong in so many ways. MOTHERS of rapists are to be blamed for the rapes their sons commit ? You have the power of voicing your opinion #KangnaRanaut and this is how you do it? Misogyny is written all over it & so much disrespect for women. #Shame https://t.co/mIuVocr3fs — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) January 23, 2020





In one video:



1. "Rape the women who criticise death penalty & advocate for correctional remedies & state intervention for violent crimes."

2. "Blame these women for rapes men commit."

3. Woman sitting there laughs

4. Media amplifying this



The internalised misogyny in this :( https://t.co/UVS509pw4X — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) January 23, 2020

The Logical Indian Take



Kangana's comment reeks of internalized sexism.



When she says that Jaisingh should be kept in jail, the implication here is that she should be forced in the company of convicted rapists, for voicing out her opinion and be punished for her beliefs.

"Women like them give birth to these kinds of monsters and murderers" is offensive to all mothers around the globe. It puts the blames for sins of a man on a woman.

Women everywhere are subjected to merciless scrutiny, by the virtue of their gender. The society urges women to speak up, but on the flip side, the same society targets her for her opinion in the most brutal manner.

Kangana, being the strong, opinionated woman that she has come across to be, should consider the implications of her statement.





