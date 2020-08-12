Joe Biden Picks Up Kamala Harris, An Indian-American, For Vice Presidential Candidate

United States presidential candidate Joe Biden named Kamala Harris, a senator from California, as his vice presidential choice on August 11, after months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden announced on Twitter. "I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

With the United States is fighting racial injustice, Biden has selected Harris, who became the Senate's second African-American woman in its history when she was elected in 2016.

Harris was the first African-American woman elected as California's attorney general, and the second of South Asian heritage to be elected to the US Senate. She has been urging police reform amid nationwide anti-racism protests.

With this decision, Biden aims to create a broad coalition of voters to win the Presidential elections.

Soon after the announcement, Harris said that she was "honored" to join Biden as nominee for Vice President, and would "do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

"@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals," she tweeted.

Harris's mother Shyamala Gopalan hailed from Chennai. She was a cancer researcher, who raised Harris and the younger daughter Maya Harris, as a single-mother after early separation from Donald Harris, who had come to the US from Jamaica.



Biden has also made it clear that he does not hold a grudge, describing Harris as a "first-rate intellect, a first-rate candidate and a real competitor."

Also Read: Gujarat: Govt To Allocate 10 New Schools In Tribal Areas To Cater To 4,000 Children