UP Police Slaps Dr Kafeel Khan With NSA

The Uttar Pradesh police has slapped the draconian National Stringent Act (NSA) against Dr Kafeel Khan. Khan is currently in jail for his speech against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Aligarh Muslim University.

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said, "NSA has been slapped on Dr Kafeel. He will remain in jail."

The UP police on December 13 had filed an FIR against Dr Khan for his "inflammatory" remarks at a protest rally in AMU.

The UP police in its FIR accused Dr Khan of sowing seeds of discord and disharmony towards other religious communities while he was addressing a rally of around 600 Muslim students at 6:30 pm on December 12.

Dr Khan was taken into custody immediately after he landed in Mumbai on January 29. He was scheduled to address an anti-CAA rally in the city on the same day. He was later taken to Uttar Pradesh. He was granted bail on February 10. However, he is yet to be released from the Mathura jail.

Dr Kafeel Khan, first came in the news in 2017, after 60 children affected with Encephalitis admitted in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur died due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills.

Back then, he was arrested for alleged dereliction of his duties in the Encephalitis ward and for running a private practice. Last year, however, he was acquitted of all the charges by the court.



