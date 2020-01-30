Dr Kafeel Khan Of Gorakhpur Arrested In Mumbai For Making Inflammatory Remarks At AMU A Month Ago

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai airport for making instigating remarks at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a month ago.

The Uttar Pradesh doctor was jailed after the death of over 60 children at a government hospital in Gorakhpur in 2017. The UP government had given a clean chit to the doctor in the case in September last year.

On Wednesday, Dr Khan had addressed a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Bihar. He was scheduled to attend an anti-CAA protest in Mumbai where women had organised a sit-in since 11 am. However, when his flight landed in Mumbai, he was taken in custody and later taken to Sahar police station.

The police further said that the STF would take Dr Khan to Uttar Pradesh on January 30. The UP police on December 13 had filed an FIR against Dr Khan for his "inflammatory" remarks at a protest rally in AMU. The UP police in its FIR accused Dr Khan of sowing seeds of discord and disharmony towards other religious communities while he was addressing a rally of around 600 Muslim students at 6:30 pm on December 12.



The police also accused Dr Khan of making deflating comments towards Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh and Union Home Minister - Amit Shah. The police also mentioned that in the clip of the speech, Dr Khan is urging people to fight against the Centre and stoke communal tensions.



Dr Kafeel Khan has been raising his voice against the controversial law for the past one month since his address at the AMU. He has been sharing the details of his scheduled programmes on his verified Facebook profile. Khan had been to Mumbai on January 27 too, where he addressed multiple rallies. But the UP police wasn't able to track him.

The arrest in Mumbai raises questions on the UP police as to why they didn't arrest the doctor when he was giving information about his whereabouts?



