"I Want To Serve Any Fellow Citizen In This Grave Crisis": Jailed UP Doctor Kafeel Khan Writes To PM Modi

Dr Kafeel Khan, the suspended pediatrician from Gorakhpur who is currently behind the bars for his anti-CAA views, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to order his release so that he can serve the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Khan is currently in Mathura jail after being slapped with the National Security Act.

The suspended healthcare worker in a two-page handwritten letter to the PM, has provided a blueprint on how to tackle the stage 3 of coronavirus which is that of community transmission and is expected to hit the country by the end of April.

Letter from Dr. Kafeel Khan to PM Nardendra Modi asking to be released for the time being so he can help those affected by #COVID19

"From the core of my heart I want to serve any fellow citizen in this grave crisis as a law abiding patriot.." he writes

The letter which has been shared on Twitter, says, "We should increase the testing strength ( 1 in each district), isolation wards (1000 in each districts), opening of new ICUs, extensive training of the doctors/paramedics, support groups including AYUSH and private sectors, curb the rumors, avoid unscientific views and mobilize all resources as soon as possible."

He has warned that with a fragile health system and lack of doctors, India is heading towards a catastrophe.

"I fear with our fragile health system which is in shambles at primary level, scarce intensive care units, huge shortage of doctors/paramedics, large population, poverty, lack of awareness, etc. could lead to an impending catastrophe," he wrote in the letter.

Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force last month from Mumbai for his alleged inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 12, 2019.

On February 14, he was charged under with National Security Act.

The UP doctor made it to the headlines for a very long time when he was suspended in August 2017 following the death of about 30 children due to lack of oxygen supply in the BRD Medical college in Gorakhpur. He was later cleared of all charges.

