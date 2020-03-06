Justice S Muralidhar Who Lambasted Delhi Police For Communal Violence Receives A Grand Farewell
Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar, whose transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court sparked controversy, was given a moving farewell by the Delhi High Court Bar Association in the court premises on Thursday, March 5. The judge, who had been at the Delhi HC since 2006, was described as the "Kohinoor" of the HC.
The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 12, had recommended the transfer of the judge. However, the government's confirmation came on February 26, hours after the judge slammed the centre, the state government and the Delhi Police over the violence in the national capital. The timing of the government's confirmation had created a furore.
At the farewell, the members of the Bar showered praises for Justice Muralidhar.
"We are losing a most eminent judge who can discuss any topic of law and decide any type of matter," Chief Justice DN Patel said at the farewell. "The Kohinoor of the high court will be going a few 100 km away," said Abhijat, Secretary of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, reported Bar And Bench.
In the images of the farewell that went viral online, hundreds of lawyers can be seen lining up at the atrium of the Delhi HC.
Addressing the gathering, Justice Muralidhar said, "When justice has to triumph, it will triumph ... Be with the truth - Justice will be done." He further said that he will always be proud to be called a former judge of the "best high court of India, unarguably, the Delhi High Court."
He also clarified the circumstances under which he was transferred. "The collegium's decision was communicated to me by the CJI on February 17 by a letter which sought my response. I acknowledged receipt of the letter. I was then asked to clarify what I meant. As I saw it, if I was to be transferred from the Delhi High Court anyway, I was fine with moving to the Punjab and Haryana High Court," he said.
"I, therefore, clarified to the CJI that I did not object to the proposal. An explanation for my transfer reached the press...on February 20 quoting 'sources in the Supreme Court collegium', confirming what has been indicated to me a couple of days earlier," he added.