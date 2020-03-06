Justice S Muralidhar Who Lambasted Delhi Police For Communal Violence Receives A Grand Farewell

Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar, whose transfer to the Punjab and Haryana High Court sparked controversy, was given a moving farewell by the Delhi High Court Bar Association in the court premises on Thursday, March 5. The judge, who had been at the Delhi HC since 2006, was described as the "Kohinoor" of the HC.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 12, had recommended the transfer of the judge. However, the government's confirmation came on February 26, hours after the judge slammed the centre, the state government and the Delhi Police over the violence in the national capital. The timing of the government's confirmation had created a furore. At the farewell, the members of the Bar showered praises for Justice Muralidhar. "We are losing a most eminent judge who can discuss any topic of law and decide any type of matter," Chief Justice DN Patel said at the farewell. "The Kohinoor of the high court will be going a few 100 km away," said Abhijat, Secretary of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, reported Bar And Bench. In the images of the farewell that went viral online, hundreds of lawyers can be seen lining up at the atrium of the Delhi HC.

The Delhi High Court Bar Association organised a farewell high tea for Justice Dr. Muralidhar on his transfer to P&H HC. The gathering was attended by multiple lawyers.





Lawyers lining up for Justice Muralidhar's farewell at the Delhi high court.



