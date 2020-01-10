News

Maha Govt Open To Re-Investigating Judge Loya’s Death: Minister

The Logical Indian Crew Maharashtra

January 10th, 2020 / 4:49 PM / Updated 0 mins ago

Image Credit: NDTV

The Maharashtra government would consider re-investigating the death of special CBI judge BH Loya in 2014 if it receives any complaint with substantial evidence. 

CBI judge, BH Loya, was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat when he died of cardiac arrest while attending a colleague’s daughter’s wedding on December 1, 2014.

“The government will consider reopening of judge BH Loya death case if any complaint is received with substantial evidence,” NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai after the NCP held a three-hour-long meeting of its ministers in the Shiv Sena-led government, NDTV reported. 

“If the complaint contains some substance, then only investigation will be done. There will be no inquiry in the matter without any reason,” said NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who presided the meeting.

Rejecting PILs seeking an SIT probe into Loya’s death, the Supreme Court had held that the special judge had died of “natural causes” on December 1, 2014.

The top court had also held that political rivals had moved the petitions to settle scores, carrying out a “frontal attack” by attempting to scandalise the judiciary and blocking the course of justice.

Also Read: Judge Loya Died Of ‘Radioactive Isotope Poisoning’ And Not Heart Attack: Lawyer’s Petition In HC Claims

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

SHARES

Related Stories

Judge Loya Died Poisoning

Judge Loya Died Of ‘Radioactive Isotope Poisoning’ And Not Heart Attack: Lawyer’s Petition In HC Claims

Bastar Journalist Booked For Sedition For Sharing Satirical Cartoon On Judge Loya Case

“Judge Loya Case Was Activated To Damage Interests Of BJP & Amit Shah”: Law Minister RS Prasad

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Independent Probe Into Justice Loya’s Death

SC Reserves Verdict On Plea Seeking Independent Investigation In Justice Loya’s Death

Justice Loya

Signs Of Physical Assault & Poisoning On Judge Loya’s Dead Body, Says Top Forensic Expert To The Caravan

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

Maha Govt Open To Re-Investigating Judge Loya’s Death: Minister

Good Governance

Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Scheme Providing Rs 15,000 Annually To Women With School Going Children

News

Kerala School Receives Backlash For Grouping Kids By Caste, Religion On Blackboard

News

Sedition Cases Double Since 2016, Jharkhand Records Maximum: NCRB Data 2018

News

He Once Fought British, Now Fighting Against CAA: This 101-Yr-Old Freedom Fighter Is Raising The Bar

News

Axis Bank Resignation Spree: 15,000 Employees Quit Within Nine Months Amid Organisational Restructuring

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.