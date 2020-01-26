Watch: Senior Journalist Deepak Chaurasia Heckled At Shaheen Bagh, Files FIR

Senior journalist, Deepak Chaurasia, while covering anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, was assaulted on January 24, 2020.

Consulting editor at News Nation TV channel, Deepak Chaurasia, posted a video on micro-blogging website Twitter that shows him saying he will speak to protesters about their "pain" against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) when he is heckled.

The video also shows, Chaurasia's video journalists were attacked by miscreants trying to snatch the camera.

Chaurasia lodged an FIR under laws relating to "voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery" and "common intension" against unknown persons at the Shaheen Bagh police station, on January 24.

Several journalists condemned the unfortunate incident. The President of the News Broadcasters Federation, Arnab Goswami said that the federation is extremely concerned about alleged repeated instances of the violent attacks on the journalists in the line of duty at Shaheen Bagh.

Executive editor at NDTV, Nidhi Razdan called out the attack and termed it "unacceptable."

This attack on a journalist who was there to do his job is simply unacceptable. This only hurts the genuine protests at Shaheen Bagh. https://t.co/RRY3w6S7fA — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) January 24, 2020

Nationwide protests have been going on against the contentious CAA.

Women at Shaheen Bagh have been protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR for more than a month.

The passing of the bill on December 11 last year triggered widespread demonstrations.

The Logical Indian Take An attack on a journalist who is out on the field to report on a story is reprehensible. One may agree or disagree with the CAA protests, but nobody has the right to silence dissenting voices. Those involved in the attack have done a disservice to the women in Shaheen Bagh who have been staging a long non-violent protest and must be brought to book.



