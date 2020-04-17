News

Maharashtra: Journalist Assaulted For Publishing Report About Home Quarantined Families

Navya Singh
Published : 17 April 2020 2:53 PM GMT
Maharashtra: Journalist Assaulted For Publishing Report About Home Quarantined Families
The accused said that their employers did not allow them to work and they lost their jobs because of the journalist's report.

In an appalling incident, a 35-year-old journalist was assaulted and thrashed in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district for publishing a report about some families who were home quarantined to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday, April 15, when a group of people reached Navgire's house and thrashed him. The attackers allegedly ransacked his residence.

The journalist was identified as Balasaheb Navgire and was beaten up by a group of 12 people, mostly women, at Panegaon, an official of Sonai police station said.

Navgire had written about 17 families who had been quarantined for suspected exposure to coronavirus in a local newspaper.

The accused allegedly said that their employers did not allow them to work and they lost their jobs because of the journalist's report.

A case has been registered against them for rioting as well as for breaking quarantine. However, the police is yet to make any arrests.

Also Read: Bihar: 4 Attacks On Health Workers In 24 Hours At COVID-19 Hotspots

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Fact Check: Did Jaaved Jaaferi Allege Hindus Are Spreading Hatred?

Fact CheckFact Check: Did Jaaved Jaaferi Allege Hindus Are Spreading Hatred?

Maharashtra: Journalist Assaulted For Publishing Report About Home Quarantined Families

NewsMaharashtra: Journalist Assaulted For Publishing Report About Home Quarantined Families

COVID-19: China Revises Coronavirus Death Toll In Wuhan Up By 50%

NewsCOVID-19: China Revises Coronavirus Death Toll In Wuhan Up By 50%

Fact Check: Will The Government Throw Money From Helicopters To Help The Needy?

Fact CheckFact Check: Will The Government Throw Money From Helicopters To Help The Needy?

News'COVID-19 Is A Rich Man's Disease': Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Lockdown 2.0: HD Kumaraswamy

NewsLockdown 2.0: HD Kumaraswamy's Son Gets Married, Over Hundred Guests Flout Social Distancing Norms