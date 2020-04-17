Maharashtra: Journalist Assaulted For Publishing Report About Home Quarantined Families

In an appalling incident, a 35-year-old journalist was assaulted and thrashed in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district for publishing a report about some families who were home quarantined to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday, April 15, when a group of people reached Navgire's house and thrashed him. The attackers allegedly ransacked his residence.

The journalist was identified as Balasaheb Navgire and was beaten up by a group of 12 people, mostly women, at Panegaon, an official of Sonai police station said.

Navgire had written about 17 families who had been quarantined for suspected exposure to coronavirus in a local newspaper.

The accused allegedly said that their employers did not allow them to work and they lost their jobs because of the journalist's report.

A case has been registered against them for rioting as well as for breaking quarantine. However, the police is yet to make any arrests.

