“The Situation Is ‘Volatile’, Even I May Be Beaten Up Tomorrow,” JNUSU President’s Father On Attack

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

January 6th, 2020 / 6:37 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

After the attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University students, the Student Union President (JNUSU) Aishe Ghosh’s father referred to the situation across the country as ‘volatile’. Expressing his concern on the fear that has engulfed the nation, he said he is afraid that even he might be attacked in future.

Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi witnessed one of the most brutal attacks on its students on Sunday evening. A masked mob armed with sticks and rods entered the campus and went berserk, beating up students and the teachers as well as vandalizing the campus property.

“The situation of the entire country is volatile. We are afraid. My daughter has been attacked, tomorrow someone else will be beaten up. Who knows, even I may be beaten up tomorrow,” Ghosh’s father said in an interview with the NDTV.

Hinting on the possibility of politically motivated violence he said, “See, she is with the Left movement. Everybody everywhere tries to resist the Left movement. I have not spoken to my daughter directly. Others there have told me of the incident, that there was violence. The peaceful movement was raging for long. There were five stitches on her head. We are worried.”

While Ghosh’s mother blamed the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for not engaging in a dialogue with the university students who were protesting against the fee hike and demanded his resignation, she even said that she won’t ask her daughter to back out of the protest.

“The VC should resign. He is not doing anything. He is not entering into a dialogue with the students. There are so many boys and girls with her in this movement. They are all injured, some more, some less. I will never ask her to back out of the protests,” she said.

At least 28 people including Aishe Ghosh and two office-bearers of the university were mercilessly thrashed with sticks and rods and had to undergo treatment at AIIMS. The incident was condemned as soon as the pictures and videos of the masked goons armed with sticks entering the campus surfaced on the internet.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar also appealed for help through an online video concerning her parents’ safety inside the campus.

Also Read: Unmasked Faces Of Mob That Attacked JNU Campus Revealed: Report

