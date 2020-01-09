JNU Students Detained, Lathi-Charged While Marching Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan
January 9th, 2020 / 7:58 PM / Updated 4 hours ago
Image Credit: ANI/Twitter
The Delhi Police on Thursday, January 9, detained students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University who were marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan protesting against the violence that unleashed in the university campus on January 5.
#WATCH Delhi Police remove women protesters while they were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. Students are demanding removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice Chancellor following Jan 5 violence in the campus. pic.twitter.com/HzT2AjkZF5
— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020
The students were stopped near Ambedkar Bhawan and later detained. They were demanding the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar following his alleged inaction during the incident.
Students, teachers and several leaders including Sitaram Yechury and Sharad Yadav started the march from Mandi House this afternoon. The protesters wanted to visit the office of the HRD ministry and submit a memorandum about the mob attack on students and demand the resignation of the university’s vice-chancellor.
After confronting the HRD officials, the march led by JNU students’ union leader Aishe Ghosh decided to move towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the president.
Students were dragged and packed into buses by the police as they tried to break the barricades.
Delhi Police unleashed brutality on protesters.
A protest March was called by JNU.
This Delhi Police was silent when Masked goons attacked JNU students few days ago.#JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/FSKCEgdo0Y
— Md Asif Khan آصِف (@imMAK02) January 9, 2020
All the detainees were taken to Mandir Marg Police Station and released later.
All detainees from Mandir Marg have thankfully been released. #VCHatao. pic.twitter.com/gQ3CWwfzzm
— JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 9, 2020
The police lathi-charged the protesters to control those who tried blocking the traffic at Janpath. The police appealed to the crowd to maintain peace using loudspeakers.
At least one protester was injured.
Delhi: A protester injured during march towards #RashtrapatiBhavan demanding removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice Chancellor following Jan 5 violence in the campus#JNU https://t.co/pzry7VXuZi pic.twitter.com/L5XBCtZUNm
— NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) January 9, 2020
Meanwhile, the university student union has claimed that women protesters were detained post 6 pm without the presence of any women officers at the spot. The union demanded an explanation from the Delhi Police on the same.
It is past 6PM.
Can the @DelhiPolice
explain why some women protesters were reportedly picked up after sunset and without female officers present?#VCHatao
— JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 9, 2020
In another tweet, JNUSU also claimed that lawyers were sent to the area where detained students were kept.
Lawyers have been mobilised to the area. We will not allow our rights to be trampled on @DelhiPolice #VCHatao
— JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 9, 2020
