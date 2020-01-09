News

JNU Students Detained, Lathi-Charged While Marching Towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

January 9th, 2020 / 7:58 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Image Credit: ANI/Twitter

The Delhi Police on Thursday, January 9, detained students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University who were marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan protesting against the violence that unleashed in the university campus on January 5.

The students were stopped near Ambedkar Bhawan and later detained. They were demanding the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar following his alleged inaction during the incident.

Students, teachers and several leaders including Sitaram Yechury and Sharad Yadav started the march from Mandi House this afternoon. The protesters wanted to visit the office of the HRD ministry and submit a memorandum about the mob attack on students and demand the resignation of the university’s vice-chancellor.

After confronting the HRD officials, the march led by JNU students’ union leader Aishe Ghosh decided to move towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the president.

Students were dragged and packed into buses by the police as they tried to break the barricades.

All the detainees were taken to Mandir Marg Police Station and released later.

The police lathi-charged the protesters to control those who tried blocking the traffic at Janpath. The police appealed to the crowd to maintain peace using loudspeakers.

At least one protester was injured.

Meanwhile, the university student union has claimed that women protesters were detained post 6 pm without the presence of any women officers at the spot. The union demanded an explanation from the Delhi Police on the same.

 In another tweet, JNUSU also claimed that lawyers were sent to the area where detained students were kept.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s Visit To JNU At The Risk Of Losing Fan Base Sets Precedent For Other Celebs

Contributors

Written by : Navya Singh

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

