News

[Video] ‘Can’t Do Journalism In This Environment’: Journalists Heckled, Abused Outside JNU Gate

Debarghya Sil Delhi

January 6th, 2020 / 6:02 PM / Updated 1 mins ago

JNU Journalists Attacked

Image Credits: Twitter/RajeshMahapatra

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on the night of Sunday, January 5, as masked men armed with sticks and rods assaulted students and teachers as they took over the campus for almost three hours.

Around 30 students and 12 teachers injured in the attack were taken to AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals. The professors and students have alleged that the men with masks belonged to the BJP’s student wing – ABVP.

The streets lights on the roads leading to JNU and the campus had been cut off. The entire campus was enveloped in darkness. When journalists reached the spot to report on the incident, they were heckled, abused or threatened by the goons standing at the campus gate.

One of the senior journalist working with Scroll.in was heckled and abused by the mob outside the campus. 

“I was near the gate for a bit. I tried to move towards the back to see what was happening and take video when a man from the group grabbed me and shouted to the others, this guy is taking video, this naxalwadi is taking a video, get his phone,” Rohan Venkat, Associate Editor of Scroll.in told The Logical Indian.

The mob did not spare him despite introducing himself as a journalist and showing his press card.

“I was surrounded by men who started to push me from all sides, demanding my phone. At some point, there was a blow to the back of my head, I’m guessing with just a fist, thankfully,” Rohan said.

He said that the police were standing in “silent and unmoving” way barely 5 meters away from the ruckus point. To escape the mob, Rohan moved towards the TV camera lights, shoving and pushing his way through the crowd.   

 “I later saw other journalists, including ones with TV cameras being heckled and hit. Again under cover of darkness, it was hard to identify the person doing it, and it was only others who managed to prevent more violence – the police did not do anything to help any journalist or person being hit,” Rohan concluded.

“I was gheraoed outside the main campus gate by some of the masked men when they got to know that I was reporting for The Hindu,” Siddharth Ravi told The Logical Indian.

The mob expressed its dissatisfaction on how the national daily covered the story, Siddharth said. 

“They started talking about how The Hindu reports against the ABVP. They also questioned about our Editorials and how they were anti- ABVP,” Siddharth said.

The men showed Siddharth The Hindu’s news update and said they were biased. “They asked me to leave the spot. I wanted to stay longer as the situation was developing but didn’t think it was safe to stay,” added Siddharth. He said that the men who were questioning him seemed drunk.

India Today reporter Ashutosh Mishra, said a mob attacked him and labelled him a ‘Jihadist’ and ‘Naxali’ when he was giving a recording a piece to camera for his channel.

He also alleged that as the mob attacked him and his cameraperson and broke his mike, the police did nothing. Karnika Kohli, the audience editor for Scroll.in who was reporting from the campus till 3 in the morning, told us that one guy instructed other 4-5 guys to beat up the NDTV guys if they spot him.

Ayush Tiwari who reports for NewsLaundry said that he was confronted by few people outside the campus. “Some of the men asked us to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’,” Ayush said. However, he said that some of the men among the mob did ask others to leave the press person. “We could not carry journalism in such a chaotic situation,” Ayush concluded.

Also Read: ‘Masked Mob Was Bloodthirsty, Faculties Were Hit By Rods’: JNU Professor Recalls Horror

Contributors

Written by : Debarghya Sil

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES
‘Can’t Do Journalism In This Environment’: Journalists Heckled, Abused Outside JNU Gate"]
‘Can’t Do Journalism In This Environment’: Journalists Heckled, Abused Outside JNU Gate"]

Related Stories

PM Modi Kashmir UN

‘We Can Criticize Government Over Kashmir, But Outside India, We Are One’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

“Ramon Magsaysay Award” To NDTV Journalist Ravish Kumar For “Fearless Journalism”

Crayons Sustainable Development

What A Box Of Crayon Can Teach You About Environment & Sustainable Development

Priyanka Gandhi Drunk

Fact Check: No, Priyanka Gandhi Was Not Drunk At The March To India Gate

Rahul Kanwal

“Is This Just For The Sake Of TRPs?”: Criticism Over Rahul Kanwal’s “Daring” Journalism In Maoist-Hit Bastar

19 Teams Formed By Environment Ministry To Clean Beaches, Riverfronts, Lakes This World Environment Day

Latest on The Logical Indian

Get Inspired

Legacy Lives On! Animal Enthusiast Steve Irwin’s Family Rescues 90,000 Animals From Australia Bushfires

News

[Video] ‘Can’t Do Journalism In This Environment’: Journalists Heckled, Abused Outside JNU Gate

News

Kolkata: BJP MLA Anupam Hazra Booked For Assaulting Man, His Girlfriend At A Pub

Fact Check

Fact Check: BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Bagga Wrongly Claims ‘Hinduon Se Azaadi’ Was Chanted By Umar Khalid

News

‘Tell Them To Chop Us With Our Trees’, Say Odisha Villagers After Centre, State Approve Felling Of 1.3 Lakh Trees

News

Unmasked Faces Of Mob That Attacked JNU Campus Revealed: Report

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.