News

Students Boycotting Exams Won’t Be Allowed In Next Semester: JNU Administration

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

December 20th, 2019 / 6:10 PM / Updated 1 hours ago

JNU bars students

Image Credits: JNU Voice/Twitter

The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) administration has issued a warning to students who have boycotted examinations that they will not be allowed to register in the next semester if they do not fulfil the institute’s academic requirements.

The college administration, in a circular issued to the students, said that due to the increasing number of student boycotting examination, the university had to adopt alternative means to conduct the end-semester exams. For this, the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres have facilitated ‘take-home exams’ to the students, as protesting students prevented bonafide students from writing end-semester exams.

Early this week, in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the JNU administration had sent question papers to students on e-mail and asked them to submit the answers through e-mail or WhatsApp. The move was widely condemned by students and the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA).

“Those who refuse to write the exams on their own will, in spite of the fact that the university is making every effort to conduct the examinations, will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they do not fulfil the academic requirements as per University ordinances,” the university administration was quoted in Hindustan Times.

The administration also said that every student willing to take exams will have the opportunity for the same. “Protecting the academic interests of bona fide students is the top priority,” it added.

Also Read: Massive Anti-CAA Showdown Across India: Stones Pelted, Vehicles Torched, Police Stations Vandalised In UP

Contributors

Written by : Reethu Ravi

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Burkha And Kirpan To Be Allowed In NEET Exams 2020

Burkha, Kirpan To Be Allowed In NEET Exams From 2020

JNU Protest Fees Hike

Hundreds Of Students Hit Streets After JNU Administration Proposes 300% Fee Hike, Clash With Police

Modi Government Rolls Out Scholarship For 5 Crore Minority Students Over Next 5 Years

Rajiv Malhotra Appointed AT JNU

New Honorary Visiting Professor At JNU Claims That He Can Transfer Wealth To Billionaire’s Next Life

Gujarat: Students Who Couldn’t Even Spell Their Name, Excelled In Class 10 English Exams – Mass Copying Found

UP: All Students In 150 Schools Fail Class 10, 12 Board Exams

Latest on The Logical Indian

News

12 Worried BJP MLAs Meet Assam CM, Urge Him To Allay Fears 

News

Mumbai: 8 Schoolboys Suspended For Violent, Sexually Explicit Whatsapp Chat About Female Classmates

Exclusive

As Focus Shifts To Anti-CAA Protests, Slowdown In Indian Economy Remains Unaddressed

Get Inspired

Virgin Atlantic Passenger Gives His First-Class Seat To Elderly Woman, Makes Her ‘Dream’ Come True

News

Actress Parineeti Chopra Removed As ‘Beti Bachao’ Ambassador For Anti-CAA Views

Environment

India Reported Most Number Of Pollution-Related Deaths In 2017: Report

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.