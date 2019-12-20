Students Boycotting Exams Won’t Be Allowed In Next Semester: JNU Administration
December 20th, 2019 / 6:10 PM / Updated 1 hours ago
The Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) administration has issued a warning to students who have boycotted examinations that they will not be allowed to register in the next semester if they do not fulfil the institute’s academic requirements.
The college administration, in a circular issued to the students, said that due to the increasing number of student boycotting examination, the university had to adopt alternative means to conduct the end-semester exams. For this, the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres have facilitated ‘take-home exams’ to the students, as protesting students prevented bonafide students from writing end-semester exams.
Early this week, in the wake of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the JNU administration had sent question papers to students on e-mail and asked them to submit the answers through e-mail or WhatsApp. The move was widely condemned by students and the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA).
“Those who refuse to write the exams on their own will, in spite of the fact that the university is making every effort to conduct the examinations, will not be eligible to register in the next semester if they do not fulfil the academic requirements as per University ordinances,” the university administration was quoted in Hindustan Times.
The administration also said that every student willing to take exams will have the opportunity for the same. “Protecting the academic interests of bona fide students is the top priority,” it added.
Written by : Reethu Ravi
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh