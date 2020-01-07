Delhi Police File FIR Against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh & 19 Others
In a surprising turn of events, the Delhi police have filed an FIR against the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student’s Union President – Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for attacking the security guards and vandalizing the server room on January 4, a day before the masked men went on a rampage inside the JNU campus.
The FIR was filed based on a complaint by the JNU administration. The FIR was registered on January 5 at around 8 pm and is among the three FIRs that Delhi Police have registered in connection with the JNU violence.
The JNU administration has claimed that the server incident is related to an ongoing standoff between students and the university over a hike in hostel fees. They say the protesting students damaged the server to stop students from registering for the winter semester, reported NDTV.
As of now, the police have failed to make even a single arrest two days after the JNU violence when 50-70 masked goons armed with rods and sledgehammer entered the campus and attacked the students and professors. The mob pelted stones at the professors who were peacefully holding a meeting on the fee hike issue.
Students and professors alleged that the masked mob belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s student wing – ABVP.
The mob had barged inside the Sabarmati hostel and flogged the students. Aishe Ghosh and around 30 others were injured in the violence. Aishe was brutally beaten on her head and was profusely bleeding.
After she had received treatment from the hospital, on Monday she said that Sunday’s attack on the campus was “organised.” She also said that every iron rod used against students will be answered by debate and discussion.
The student union has also demanded the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar as he did not meet the students or did not address the media on the attack.
