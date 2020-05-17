J&K Reports Highest Single Day Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Including 12 Pregnant Women

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 108 COVID-19 positive cases, the highest single day spike in the Union Territory, including 12 pregnant women.

Total COVID-19 positive cases in J&K now stands at 1,121, out of which 989 are reported from Kashmir and 132 from Jammu.

The 12 pregnant women who tested positive for the virus are all from Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Of the fresh cases, 22 new cases were reported from Jammu, and 86 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley.

Most of the cases in Kashmir are reported from Kulgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam and Srinagar districts.

Kulgam reported 47 cases, 12 from Kupwara, and Anantnag reported 17 fresh cases.

Ramban district in Jammu reported the highest number with 12 positive cases. Bhupinder Kumar, Director, National Health Mission informed that all of them have a travel history outside the UT and are now under quarantine, the Indian Express reported.

The agency reported that the Union Territory has a recovery rate of 48.34%, better than the national average. On Saturday, 29 more patients recovered and were discharged.

The Kashmir region also reported one death on Saturday, of a 70-year old man, who died due to cardiac arrest, but his COVID-19 reports came positive after his death. The total tally in the UT has risen to 12.

After the government started interstate travel, over 65,000 people stranded elsewhere in the country following Covid-19 lockdown have so far returned to Jammu and Kashmir.

