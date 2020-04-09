News

Three-Yr-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In J&K, Accused Arrested

By :  Sumanti Sen  
India   |   Published : 9 April 2020 10:15 AM GMT
Three-Yr-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In J&K, Accused Arrested

Image Credit: Patrika (Representational Image)

Police arrested the accused, Pawan Singh, and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

An 18-year-old man allegedly raped a three-year-old girl in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Wednesday, April 8.

Police arrested the accused, Pawan Singh, and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

Describing the incident, the official said that the man took the child to his room when she was playing in the courtyard of her own house, and allegedly raped her. Upon hearing the girl scream, her mother rushed to the spot but the accused managed to flee the scene. He was later arrested.

The medical examination of the girl has been conducted. Further investigation is now underway, NDTV reported.

This incident brings to mind disturbing flashbacks of the gruesome incident that took place when a girl from the Bakarwal community in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua disappeared in 2018 while she was out grazing ponies. Her body was recovered on January 11, 2018, from a wooded part of Rasana village. Later, a special court in Pathankot convicted six of the seven accused in the rape-and-murder case of the eight-year-old girl of Bakarwal nomadic tribe.

Also Read: Kathua Verdict: 6 Of The 7 Accused Convicted

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

COVID-19 Outbreak: Masks Now Mandatory In Mumbai, UP, J&K, Odisha

NewsCOVID-19 Outbreak: Masks Now Mandatory In Mumbai, UP, J&K, Odisha

News'Not Wrong To Shoot Tablighi Jamaat Members For Evading Treatment': K'taka BJP MLA Renukacharya

News'Greatest Test For International Cooperation In 75 Years': UN Says COVID-19 Pandemic May Push 40 Crore Indians Into Poverty

Coronavirus Lockdown: Thalassemia Patients Face Blood Shortage As Donors Are Scared To Visit Hospitals In Haryana

ExclusiveCoronavirus Lockdown: Thalassemia Patients Face Blood Shortage As Donors Are Scared To Visit Hospitals In Haryana

News'Conduct COVID-19 Tests Free Of Charge At Govt, Private Labs For All Indians': SC Asks Centre

Three-Yr-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In J&K, Accused Arrested

NewsThree-Yr-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In J&K, Accused Arrested