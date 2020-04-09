Three-Yr-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In J&K, Accused Arrested

An 18-year-old man allegedly raped a three-year-old girl in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Wednesday, April 8.

Police arrested the accused, Pawan Singh, and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

Describing the incident, the official said that the man took the child to his room when she was playing in the courtyard of her own house, and allegedly raped her. Upon hearing the girl scream, her mother rushed to the spot but the accused managed to flee the scene. He was later arrested.

The medical examination of the girl has been conducted. Further investigation is now underway, NDTV reported.

This incident brings to mind disturbing flashbacks of the gruesome incident that took place when a girl from the Bakarwal community in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua disappeared in 2018 while she was out grazing ponies. Her body was recovered on January 11, 2018, from a wooded part of Rasana village. Later, a special court in Pathankot convicted six of the seven accused in the rape-and-murder case of the eight-year-old girl of Bakarwal nomadic tribe.

