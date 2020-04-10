News

Coronavirus Outbreak: J&K Police Manufacture 3000 Masks For Its Personnel

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 10 April 2020 11:55 AM GMT
Image Credits: ANI/Twitter

Police personnel in Poonch district are manufacturing face masks at their welfare centre and distributing them among their personnel to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are manufacturing face masks at their welfare centre in the Pooch district and distributing them among their personnel to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Along with the masks, they are also distributing sanitisers to their personnel in the region.

"We are manufacturing masks at our welfare centre here and distributing it among the police personnel in the district. We are also distributing sanitisers," Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral told ANI on Friday, April 10.

"At present, the welfare centres have distributed 3,000 masks among the personnel," Angral added.

Along with masks, another police welfare centre in Jammu has been manufacturing personal protective gear to protect police personnel deployed at hospitals and quarantine centres in the state.

"The fabric, which we are using to make masks and protective gowns, is certified by the doctors. We're making around 200-300 protective gear and thousands of masks each day at each centre," Rimpi Khajuria, Incharge of police welfare centre, Jammu, told ANI.

According to India COVID-19 tracker, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 184 cases of the novel coronavirus, as of April 10. Of this, six have recovered and four have died.

Also Read: Coronavirus Lockdown: This Kashmir NGO Has Distributed Nearly 15,000 Emergency Supplies

