Gehlot Govt Gives Clean Chit To Kota Hospital Where 9 More Deaths In 48 Hours Increase December Toll To 100

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan cleared the doctors at the JK Lon Hospital in Kota of any lapses in medical treatment even as the infant deaths for December increased to 100 after nine more children died in last two days of the month.

Over 940 infant deaths were recorded in 2019 at the JK Lon Hospital which is the largest in the Kota-Bundi constituency. Earlier, the deaths of 10 infants within 48 hours on December 23-24 at the hospital had attracted criticism from the opposition.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had found serious lapses at the hospital during the inspection.

The three-member state government committee of doctors was directed to investigate the 10 deaths that took place on December 23 and 24.

Hospital Of Horror

Earlier, in a show-cause notice served to the state government, chairperson Priyank Kanoongo had said: “Pigs were found roaming inside the campus of the hospital.”

“The state government panel found that the hospital did not have enough beds and was functioning at 150 per cent of its capacity,” Rajasthan Medical Education Secretary Vaibhav Galriya told the media on December 31.

However, the committee claimed that the 10 infants who died in the two days were provided with the right treatment. “The committee submitted that eight out of the 10 infants were referred from other hospitals in a critical condition while the other two were born at the hospital,” Galriya said.

“Due treatment was given to all of them. The committee had checked medical records. Whoever was to be put on a ventilator, the required treatment was provided,” he added.

Galriya said the committee was directed to find the cause of deaths and also the overall functioning of the hospital. He said instructions have been issued to take samples and check infections at the hospital on a monthly basis. This was earlier done once in three months.

Reports from the JK Lon government hospital had found the presence of bacteria and fungus in 14 samples collected from different locations in the hospital. The report was submitted to the concerned officials, but no action was taken, reported the Outlook.

Inadequate supply of oxygen to the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, infection-prone wards with no regular fumigation and shoddy maintenance of vital medical equipment were found. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, 14 of the 20 ventilators were found working

Galriya said the hospital superintendent was removed from the post after many pieces of equipment were found unused due to the lack of an annual maintenance contract. About 320 out of the 533 critical pieces of equipment at the hospital, including ventilators, nebulisers were found damaged.

“We are working on both the aspects and would be working on the improvement of a systemic part so that better treatment can be given at the hospital,” Galriya said. The state government committee included Dr Amarjeet Mehta, Dr Rambabu Sharma and Dr Sunil Bhatnagar.

Also Read: 14 More Infants Die At Kota Hospital, Toll Now At 91 For December, BJP Sends Central Panel