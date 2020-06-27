Internet No Bar: This Jharkhand School Has Set Up Loudspeakers For Those Unable To Afford Online Education

Schools and colleges have been shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country and online classes have become the new normal. However, not all students might be able to afford a suitable device or even an internet connection.

At such a time, in a praiseworthy effort, teachers in Jharkhand's Dumka have come up with a unique way to educate thei students.



According to an NDTV report, Shyam Kishore Singh, the headmaster of Upgraded Middle School in Bankathi village, made sure to help out his 200-odd students. "Teachers can change the world," Singh told Hindustan Times. Several loudspeakers have been set up on trees and walls across the village. Students can attend the classes from different locations near the loudspeakers for 2 hours daily. The first such class was conducted on April 16. These classes start at 10 AM and five teachers teach over a microphone from the actual classroom. Videos of this innovative measure have surfaced online where students can be seen attending classes sitting apart from each other and maintaining social distancing.

The students are impressed! Innovation is needed in these testing #COVID19 times as many students cannot afford a smartphone or an internet connection. pic.twitter.com/glIrizxTsQ — STELLA (@BrownKhaleesi) June 26, 2020