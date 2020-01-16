Jharkhand Horror: Five Tribal Teenage Girls Gang-Raped, Accused Yet To Be Arrested

In a ghastly incident, five teenage tribal girls were allegedly raped in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Wednesday evening.

The incident came to light after the victims and their family members reported the incident at Khunti police station the next morning, on Thursday.

The police took all five victims to Khunti government hospital for medical examination.

According to the complaint lodged at the police station, the five minors were returning home after visiting a fair in nearby Rodi village.

"We were informed about the incident only after our girls informed us about it once they reached home late at night," the family members of the victim told the media.



"We were returning home after participating in a fair at Rudi village. We were stopped by unknown criminals who violated us," one of the victims said.

Khunti Police has created a special team to investigate the incident and nab the accused behind the heinous act.

Khunti SDPO told the media, "We learnt about the incident on Thursday morning after the victim and their family members reported the case. We are investigating the matter and the criminals behind the heinous act will be nabbed soon."

