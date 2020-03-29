Jharkhand: 10 Men Gang-Rape 16-Yr-Old Girl Who Reached Out To Them For Help Amid Lockdown

Ten men in Jharkhand's Dumka district allegedly raped a 16-yr-old girl who had reached out to them to drop her home amid the nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, March 24. One of the men was acquainted with her.

While the girl has been hospitalised, raids have been conducted to nab the perpetrators, Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh said. A complaint has been filed against her acquaintance and the others, whom she does not know.

The girl told police that she was ferried by one of her friends to Karudih More under Gopikandar police station area on a two-wheeler from Dumka town on Tuesday afternoon, following which she called another friend to take her to the village.

Her friend arrived on a two-wheeler with a man unknown to her, and suggested they should take a shortcut through the forest to avoid policemen who were checking vehicles.

The other perpetrators were waiting at a spot inside the jungle. Once the girl reached, they gang-raped her. She lost consciousness and regained it only the next morning.

"The statement of the girl was taken at a hospital where she is under treatment," The Quint quoted the police officer as saying.

The age group of the accused is not yet known.

"FIR has been registered and a special investigation team has been constituted. The accused will be nabbed soon," the police said.

