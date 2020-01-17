News

Major Terror Attack Averted Ahead Of Republic Day, J&K Cops Arrest 5 JeM Terrorists

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 17 Jan 2020 4:42 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-17T12:49:44+05:30
Major Terror Attack Averted Ahead Of Republic Day, J&K Cops Arrest 5 JeM Terrorists

Image credit: The Indian Express

The police identified the culprit as Umar Hameed Sheikh, Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Sahil Farooq Gojri, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, and Naseer Ahmed Mir.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, averting a major attack ahead of the Republic Day, arrested five suspected militants on Thursday, January 16.

The police said that these militants were involved in recent incidents of terror in the city and were responsible for a terror attack near Habak crossing.

The police identified the culprit as Umar Hameed Sheikh, Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Sahil Farooq Gojri, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, and Naseer Ahmed Mir.

"The police zeroed in on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module and five people have been arrested," said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir, V K Birdi.

"They were arrested during investigations into FIR No. 02/2020 of Police Station Nigeen pertaining to a terror attack on January 8, near the Habak crossing," he said

Explosive materials such as gelatine sticks, explosives, detonators, arms, explosive body vests, batteries and nitric acid, were recovered following searches based on their disclosures.

The culprits were allegedly planning a major terror attack in the run-up to Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir.

According to the police - Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla is a son of Mohammad Sidiq Chikla and is a resident of Asaar Colony.

He is 31 years old and is a shop keeper, the Hindustan Times reported

Sahil Farooq Gojri, son of Farooq Ahmed Gojri, is a resident of Ellahibagh, Soura. He works in a private firm.

Naseer Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Ashraf Mir is a resident of Sadarbal Hazratbal. He is a businessman.

Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh is the son of Late Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Sadarbal Hazratbal and is a driver by profession.

Umar Hameed Sheikh, son of Abdul Hameed Sheikh, a resident of Asaar Colony is a street vendor by profession.


Also Read: 'Prove Or Apologize': IMA Writes To PM Modi On His 'Bribing' Comment

Tags:    Jammu and KashmirJeMMilitantsArrestedPoliceRepublic Day
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Dancer Manjari Chaturvedi

News'Qawaali Cannot Be Played Here', UP Govt Cuts Short Performance Midway

CDS Bipin Rawat Wants

NewsCDS Bipin Rawat Wants 'Radical' 10-12 Yr Olds To Be Treated In 'Camps'

PM Modi RTI Query

NewsRTI Query Filed In Kerala To Seek Proof Of PM Modi's Citizenship

"This Could Be You, Par Tu Maan Gyi": Viral Meme Pokes

News"This Could Be You, Par Tu Maan Gyi": Viral Meme Pokes 'Fun' At Acid Attacks On Women Who Refuse Advances

USD 453 Billion Investor Slashes Indian Govt Bond Holdings, Citing Concerns Over CAA, Kashmir

NewsUSD 453 Billion Investor Slashes Indian Govt Bond Holdings, Citing Concerns Over CAA, Kashmir

Centre Sets Up Panel To Monitor Bank Frauds Before Investigation By CBI

NewsCentre Sets Up Panel To Monitor Bank Frauds Before Investigation By CBI