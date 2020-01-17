Major Terror Attack Averted Ahead Of Republic Day, J&K Cops Arrest 5 JeM Terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir police, averting a major attack ahead of the Republic Day, arrested five suspected militants on Thursday, January 16.

The police said that these militants were involved in recent incidents of terror in the city and were responsible for a terror attack near Habak crossing.

The police identified the culprit as Umar Hameed Sheikh, Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Sahil Farooq Gojri, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, and Naseer Ahmed Mir.

"The police zeroed in on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror module and five people have been arrested," said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir, V K Birdi.

"They were arrested during investigations into FIR No. 02/2020 of Police Station Nigeen pertaining to a terror attack on January 8, near the Habak crossing," he said

Explosive materials such as gelatine sticks, explosives, detonators, arms, explosive body vests, batteries and nitric acid, were recovered following searches based on their disclosures.

The culprits were allegedly planning a major terror attack in the run-up to Republic Day celebrations in Kashmir.

According to the police - Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla is a son of Mohammad Sidiq Chikla and is a resident of Asaar Colony.

He is 31 years old and is a shop keeper, the Hindustan Times reported

Sahil Farooq Gojri, son of Farooq Ahmed Gojri, is a resident of Ellahibagh, Soura. He works in a private firm.

Naseer Ahmad Mir, son of Mohammad Ashraf Mir is a resident of Sadarbal Hazratbal. He is a businessman.

Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh is the son of Late Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Sadarbal Hazratbal and is a driver by profession.

Umar Hameed Sheikh, son of Abdul Hameed Sheikh, a resident of Asaar Colony is a street vendor by profession.





Also Read: 'Prove Or Apologize': IMA Writes To PM Modi On His 'Bribing' Comment