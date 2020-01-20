Army Jawan Misses His Own Wedding Due To Heavy Snowfall In Kashmir

A soldier from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh posted in Kashmir Valley missed his wedding after being stuck due to heavy snowfall,

The ceremonies related to the wedding began on Wednesday (January 15), and the "barat" was scheduled to leave for Daled village of Ladbhadol in Mandi the next day.

The soldier - Suneel's leave started from January 1, and he had to reach the transit camp at Bandipora, a few days back. However, after reaching Bandipora, he got stuck, as the roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall. Both the families had guests, and the arrangements were in full swing when Suneel called to explain the situation to his family, The Times Of India reported.

The bride's uncle told the national daily that they are proud of Suneel for serving the nation, and another day will be fixed for the marriage.



The Indian army's official Twitter handle shared the story of the Jawan with a hashtag #LifeWillWaitThatsAPromise and #NationFirstAlways. The caption read - "The bride's family agrees to a new date. Just another day in the life of solder."

The Logical Indian Take

The armed forces guard India's borders in extreme weather conditions risking their lives for their countrymen. The jawans at times even sacrifice their joys and moments of happiness to put out strenuous efforts to ensure no border infiltration takes place

Time and time again, they have gone beyond their line of duty to help the needful citizens. The Logical Indian salutes the armed forces for their diligence towards serving the nation.

