Jammu & Kashmir: Three Terrorists Shot Dead, Cop Killed In Action

Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an overnight encounter at the Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday. A policeman was killed in the line of duty.

The gun-battle broke out after a joint team of J&K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came under attack.

A senior police officer informed that the encounter broke after the terrorists attacked a check-post, attempting to snatch weapons from policemen at Panthachowk, on the outskirts of Srinagar.



According to the Kashmir Police, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Babu Ram lost his life in the encounter.

The security forces jointly retaliated and chased down the terrorists who were reportedly trying to escape

"During the initial shootout, we lost an assistant sub-inspector of the special operations group of police. In the encounter that followed, which ended this morning, three terrorists were killed," NDTV quoted Inspector-General of Police, Vijay Kumar.

This is the third major encounter in the last 36 hours in Kashmir; 10 terrorists have been killed since Friday evening.

Earlier, three terrorists were shot dead by the Army in an encounter in the Zadoora area of Pulwama district around 1 am. An army person was killed in action.

The three terrorists killed were identified as Adil Hafiz, Arshid Ahmed and Rouf Ahmed Mir, reportedly residents of the district and proscribed to terror organization Hiz-ul-Mujahideen.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter, and the case has now been registered under relevant sections.

