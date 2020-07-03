Terrorist Who Shot Down CRPF Jawan, 6-Year-Old, Killed In Srinagar Encounter

In an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar, a terrorist, who had killed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and six-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag last week, was shot dead yesterday night.

The terrorist, identified as Zahid Dass, had escaped when the security forces had cornered him in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag last week.

The Special Operations Group and the CRPF personnel launched a joint security operation on the night of July 2 in Malbagh area of Srinagar. A CRPF personnel also lost his life in the encounter.

"#Killer of JKP & CRPF personnel at #Bijbehara #Anantnag and one 6 years old boy, #terrorist Zahid Daas killed in yesterday's #encounter at #Srinagar. Big success for JKP & CRPF: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this morning.

Last week, a CRPF personnel was shot down when a road opening team near Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area in Anantnag was targeted by the terrorists.



Six-year-old Nihaan Bhat was sleeping in a parked car in the area when he was shot during the terror attack on June 26.

Police say the bike-borne terrorists had opened fire from a pistol.

Soon after the attack, the police released a photo of Zahid Dass, a terrorist of the radical group Islamic State (ISJK).

On Tuesday, Zahid Dass and two other terrorists were cornered in Anantnag; however, he managed to escape, but the two terrorists were pinned down.

