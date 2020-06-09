News

Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Anantnag

Sarpanch of Lukbawan village in Larkipora, Ajay Pandita was attacked at his orchard.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   9 Jun 2020 7:33 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K

Image Credit: News18

In a shocking incident, terrorists shot dead a 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday evening.

Sarpanch of Lukbawan village in Larkipora, Ajay Pandita was attacked at his orchard. He was immediately taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The police and the Army have launched a search operation to nab the terrorists who shot the sarpanch.

Locals claim that the family of the sarpanch had migrated from south Kashmir early in the 1990s but returned nearly two years ago. He successfully contested the panchayat polls.

After the incident came to light, all state political parties condemned the gruesome attack on the sarpanch.

"My condolences to the family and friends of Ajay Pandita, who sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. We stand with you in this time of grief. Violence will never win," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Many even claimed that the sarpanch was pleading for security, however, the BJP Govt denied him security.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir also said that the sarpanch had no security cover, seeking a judicial inquiry into the gruesome incident.

Union minister Jitendra Singh claimed that it was a desperate attempt by anti-national elements to defeat the process of grassroots democracy, which is sought to be established in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time at the instance of PM Narendra Modi.

Condemning the killing, former chief minister Omar Abdullah said it is a "terror attack on a grassroots political worker".

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Boy Shot By Upper Caste Youth Over Praying At Temple In Amroha

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

"Writing and speaking about the matters where they don't shed light, I'm always on my toes to bring out the untold, unheard stories from the background of Economy and Defense."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian