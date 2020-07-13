"Have Left Our Security To God's Mercy": J&K Politicians Fear For Their Lives Amid Recent Terror Attacks

Political workers in Jammu and Kashmir are fearing for their lives thinking that they are vulnerable to terrorist attacks, especially those whose security has been withdrawn. The politicians are terrified after the recent killings of a BJP leader and his two family members in Bandipora district in J&K.

On July 9, Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists outside a shop near the local police station in Bandipora. The attack brought to light a major security failure. BJP leader Wasim was given full security, however, none of the ten security personnel deployed were present when the terrorists opened fire at the leader and his family.

"Police department should take this seriously. If they had taken it seriously Waseem Bari would not have been killed. They are claiming that they have deployed 8 PSOs. But where were those 8 PSOs. Why didn't they fire a single round and killed any terrorist," BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.



Former MLA Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir has been under solitary confinement for the past one year, since his security was withdrawn in August last year. The leader was compelled to take shelter in the National Conference party office in Pulwama.



The leader has survived multiple terrorist attacks ever since he was elected as MLA in 1996. However, he says he has never felt so vulnerable as he does today, pointing to the recent attacks in J&K.

"Since August 3, I'm stuck in this office. I can't move out because I have no security. I can't go home because they (government) have withdrawn guard at my residence. I'm feeling helpless. They (government) have left us at the mercy of terrorists" he said.

Mir's father who was also a legislator was brutally killed in early 90s in Pulwama. In 2018-19, he also lost two personal security officers during terrorist attacks.

"We are seeing such a situation for the first time. Had I anticipated such thing will happen with us, I would have never joined politics" he said, adding how much he regrets joining the mainstream politics.

Political workers in Jammu and Kashmir complain that while BJP workers get security, those from other parties have been left to look after their safety. Former minister Sakina Itoo says she has written multiple letters to police to restore her security that was withdrawn after August 5.

Congress leader Umar Jan, also the chairman of block development council claims that security is being provided based on political affiliations.

Last month, Congress sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed in a gruesome terrorist attack. Many even claimed that the Sarpanch was pleading for security, however, the BJP government denied him security.

"Now we have left our security to Gods mercy. Ajay Pandita, a Sarpanch who was living in Anantnag, had requested for his security a number of times but it was ever provided until he was killed," Umar Jan, Chairman Block Development Council (BDC) Pulwama said.

