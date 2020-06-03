Jammu & Kashmir: Mob Disrupts COVID-19 Victim's Funeral, Family Escapes With Half-Burnt Body

The last rites of a COVID-19 victim in Jammu and Kashmir were disrupted on June 2 when a mob forced his family members to escape with the half-burnt body. The administration stepped in and ensured the cremation at another place, following protocol.



According to NDTV , A 72-year-old man, a resident of the Doda district, was the fourth person from the state to succumb to COVID-19. He died at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital on June 1.

"We had set out for the funeral along with a revenue official and a medical team and had lit the pyre at a cremation ground in Domana area when a large group of local residents appeared at the scene and disrupted the last rites," son of the deceased said.

Only close relatives of the deceased, including his wife and two sons, attended the cremation. They had to escape with the half-burnt body in an ambulance to protect themselves from the mob. Reportedly, there was stone pelting by the mob. Some people even attacked the family with sticks.

"We had sought permission from the government to take the body to our home district for the last rites, but we were told that all necessary arrangements were in place and that we would not face any trouble during the cremation," the victim's son said.

According to him, the security officials present at the scene failed to control the mob. He also alleged that the accompanying revenue official went missing.

"The ambulance driver and other staff from the hospital helped us a lot and managed to take us back to the GMC hospital with the body the government should have come out with a better plan to conduct the last rites of coronavirus victims, taking into consideration the past experience and problems encountered during the funeral of such victims," the victim's son said.

The body was later taken to a cremation ground at Bhagwati Nagar area of the city, in presence of senior civil officials. The additional deputy commissioner and the sub-divisional magistrate were also present there.

