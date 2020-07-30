Jammu & Kashmir Extends Ban On High-Speed Internet Until August 19

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered the extension of the ban on high-speed mobile internet services in the region up till August 19, limiting it to only 2G.

The decision came a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it would verify media reports quoting J&K Lieutenant-Governor G.C. Murmu said 4G Internet speed should be restored in the UT, reported The Tribune.

The order has been issued by Principal Secretary Home department Shaleen Kabra, in view of the current situation prevailing in the area.

The order stated that the internet services have been misused in planning and executing terrorist activities including attacks on security forces, political workers and innocent civilians.

It is also being used for propagation of certain ideologies, misleading the youth to join terrorist ranks, and even for communication and coordination with infiltrators.

"There are inputs suggesting a rise in the anti-national activities over the coming weeks, more so in view of the completion of a year since the implementation of the constitutional changes viz-a-viz J&K, Independence Day celebrations, etc," Home department statement as quoted.

Post-August 19, the high-speed internet will be made available with certain conditions.

Restrictions on the internet in J&K have been imposed since August 5 last year, right after the abrogation of the region's special status under Article 370 by the Centre, dividing it into two Union Territories.

Also Read: Mumbai: Trader Arrested For Selling Fake N95, V-410 V Masks Worth Rs 29 Lakhs