BREAKING: Centre Permits 4G Internet Services On Trial Basis In J&K's Two Districts After Aug 15

4G internet services will be permitted on a trial basis in one district in Jammu and one in Kashmir valley after August 15, the central government told the Supreme Court on August 11.

In the latest report submitted to the Supreme Court pertaining to the 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir contempt matter, the Centre has said it will initiate a "carefully calibrated easing" of the restrictions on high-speed mobile internet services in the Union Territory after August 15, starting with specific regions.

The relaxation will not be in any area near the International Border or the Line of Control, the Centre told the apex court. The areas which will get 4G internet will be those with low intensity of terrorist activities, the Centre said.

On July 28, the Centre had asked for the matter to be adjourned till August 7, and the bench agreed.



The special committee headed by the home secretary had been deliberating on the matter of restoring 4G in Kashmir, the Centre's affidavit says.

In the committee meeting, according to the affidavit, "the pros and cons of multiple options that are available were further considered keeping in mind the security of the nation, the border security, public security, etc."



Since the "threat perception on the security front in Jammu and Kashmir continues to be high" and "restrictions are not posing any hindrance to COVID control measures, education programmes or carrying out business activities", the committee reportedly found that the situation is not conducive to lifting the restrictions on high-speed internet completely.

The committee has also said that "a carefully calibrated easing of some restrictions in limited and specified geographical areas" can be attempted.

State-level committees should monitor the impact once a week, the Centre has said, and the Central committee will review the matter after two months.



Also Read: Explore Possibility Of Restoring 4G Internet In Certain Areas: SC To J&K Admin