J&K: BJP Leader, Family Members Shot Dead By Terrorists In Bandipora

The attack brought to light a major security failure. The 10 policemen tasked with protecting the BJP leader have been arrested.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   9 July 2020 4:23 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-07-09T10:20:51+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Sheikh Wasim, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists late on Wednesday night in Bandipore district. The J&K Police said that Wasim and his family were attacked at around 9 PM outside a shop near the local police station.

All three suffered severe injuries in the attack and were rushed to Bandipore district hospital, where they were declared dead. Doctors at the district hospital informed that all three men were shot in the head.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received details about the tragic incident in a late-night telephone conversation and extended his condolences to the leader's family.

"Over the telephone, PM Narendra Modi enquired about the gruesome killing of Wasim Bari. He also extended condolences to the family of Wasim,"Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted.

The attack brought to light a major security failure. BJP leader Wasim was given full security, however, none of the ten security personnel deployed were present when the terrorists opened fire at the leader and his family.

The 10 policemen tasked with protecting him have been arrested. The police say all the three were given Personal Security Officers.

"We are taking a tough (stand) against them for dereliction of duty and failure to protect the life," Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, said.

The three men were attacked by motorcycle-borne terrorists who were armed with a revolver (fitted with a silencer). They attacked about 10 metres from the police station.

The BJP leader's cold blooded murder sent shock waves across the political fraternity.

"Shocked and saddened by the killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to the family," Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav tweeted, noting that Wasim's father was also a BJP "senior leader".

"Distraught at the recurring spate of killing of political workers in Kashmir. While we express our unconditional sympathies with the family, the administration has squarely failed in ensuring adequate security arrangements amid deteriorating security conditions," The People's Democratic Party tweeted.

