2019 Pulwama-Like Attack Averted In J&K As Security Forces Defuse IED Recovered From Car

Reports suggest that the police found explosives hidden in a drum on the rear seat. The explosives were disposed and the car was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu and Kashmir   |   28 May 2020 8:47 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
2019 Pulwama-Like Attack Averted In J&K As Security Forces Defuse IED Recovered From Car

A 2019 Pulwama-like attack was successfully averted by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, May 27.

According to reports, the security forces neutralised an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) recovered from a car, averting the occurrence of a major incident.

The incident reportedly took place at around 9 pm in Ayangund village of Pulwama district. A checkpoint was set up by the joint forces and while all the vehicles were being checked, one of them tried to accelerate and pass through the barricade.

The Tribune reported the police sources revealing that the white Hyundai Santro car, that tried to defy the checkpoint, did not go far and was abandoned at a distance of around 200 meters.

"The security forces opened fire. The driver managed to escape, leaving behind the car laden with IED," said Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, reported NDTV.

Reports suggest that the police found explosives hidden in a drum on the rear seat. The explosives were disposed and the car was destroyed by a bomb disposal squad. The officials had to evacuate people from nearby areas for safety concerns.

It was later found out that the car had a fake number plate. Reportedly, the number of a scooter registered somewhere in Jammu's Kathua. The case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"It (car) was kept under watch for the night. People in nearby houses were evacuated and the vehicle was destroyed on site by the bomb disposal squad as moving it would have been a serious threat," Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said.

"We got intelligence about a possible attack. We were looking for a vehicle with IED since yesterday," he later added.

"We had received information that a terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is going to carry out the operation. So we suspect that Adil (occupant of the car carrying IED) - a Hizbul Mujahideen militant is also in touch with Jaish-e-Mohammed," Vijay Kumar, IG Police Kashmir said.

"He (Adil) intended to target vehicles of security forces. We are calling expert teams from the outside. We suspect that the vehicle was carrying 40-45 kg of explosives," Vijay Kumar added.

