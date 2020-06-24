J&K Starts Issuing Domicile Certificates, Non-Permanent Residents With 15 Years Residency Now Eligible

In a relief for people, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started issuing domicile certificates to the permanent and non-permanent residents who have resided in J&K for a minimum of 15 years.

As per the domicile law, non-permanent residents who possess a residency proof of at least 15 years in J&K can get domicile certificates.

The administration has also started the online application facility to avoid long queues for issuing domicile certificates.

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on June 22 launched the e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate in J&K, paving way for the first domicile certificate to be granted through online mode to Aaliya Tariq, a girl from north Kashmir's Sopore town.

Aaliya became the first recipient of domicile certificate through online mode.



"I have applied for domicile certificate. My parents are originally from Bihar. Our family is living in Jammu since 1972 when my father was posted to J&K. Now, we too can become permanent residents. I'm so happy today," a man who submitted his application at Tehsildar office in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu said.

"We verify the documents of applicants after receiving it. Once verification is done, certificates are issued to the applicants. This takes 2-3 days time. People can also apply online for getting domicile certificates. We are also ensuring that social distancing is maintained by people while submitting their applications in view of coronavirus pandemic. So far, 82 certificates have been issued from our office," Dr Rohit Sharma, Tehsildar, Bahu, Trikuta Nagar told India Today.

Before the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, people from other states were not permitted to get Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs).

As a result, many communities felt that they are being discriminated due to the state subject laws.

