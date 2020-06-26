Story Of 7-Yr-Old Girl Who Cleaned J&K's Dal Lake For 2 Years Now Features In Hyderabad School Text Book

The story of a seven-year-old girl who has been relentlessly cleaning the Jammu and Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar for two years was published in the textbook of a Hyderabad school.

The girl identified as Jannat has been engaged in cleaning the densely polluted dal lake in Srinagar since 2018. The story of Jannat first came to limelight in 2018 through a video where the little girl was seen cleaning the dal lake along with her father while highlighting the plight of the once picturesque lake.

In the short video, the girl is found saying "Today, I and my father did a little bit of cleaning of the lake. We found a lot of garbage, but just me doing the cleaning of Dal Lake will not be enough. Dal Lake is one of the best things we have, we all should come forward and do our best to preserve its beauty."

The heaven on earth won't remain the same if we continue to pollute its beautiful lakes. This little girl seems to be giving the same message as she herself takes the responsibility of cleaning picturesque Dal Lake in Kashmir

The little girl's spirited message and passion to conserve the nature received high praise from the Prime Minister himself who took to Twitter to share the video and encourage others to work towards preserving the environment. He wrote, 'Hearing this little girl will make your morning even better! Great passion towards Swachhata,'.

In 2017, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti had asked for speeding up of the efforts to conserve and de-weed the world-famous lake. She had also said that she would periodically monitor the clean-up activity of the lake. From August to October in 2018, around nine lakh cubic metres of weeds had been removed from the lake, rendering a large area of the lake weed-free.

"I was inspired by my father to clean the lake. All recognition I am getting is due to my baba," Jannat stated on being asked about her recent feat.

Jannat's father Tariq Ahmad also expressed his pride in having his daughter's story being featured in school textbooks, he said "I got a call from my friend in Hyderabad who said that my daughter's name has been included in a school textbook. I asked him to send it to me. It was a proud moment for me."

