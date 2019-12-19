News

UP Man Arrested For Carrying Purported Videos Of Jamia Violence

The Logical Indian Crew Uttar Pradesh

December 19th, 2019 / 5:46 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Image Credit: jantatv

On Wednesday, December 18, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man for allegedly carrying almost a dozen purported videos related to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in his mobile phone. According to police, these videos could potentially disturb the communal harmony of the society.

Police said that they acted on the basis of a tip-off, and subsequently arrested the accused with his a mobile phone in Chandausi in the district. His mobile phone has been confiscated.

A case has been registered under IPC’s Section 505 (act with the intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) and Section 66A of the Information Technology Act.

“The mobile has 10-11 videos pertaining to Jamia. The videos can disturb the communal harmony of the society,” India Today quoted the FIR as saying.

On the other hand, as many as 10 people with criminal background have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence. Police claimed that no student from Jamia Millia Islamia has been arrested.

Although a number of students reportedly sustained bullet injuries in the December 15 violence at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University campus, the  Delhi Police strongly denied the allegations and clearly stated that there were no bullets fired during the protest.

Also Read: Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

Contributors

Written by : Sumanti Sen

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

