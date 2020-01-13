Jamia VC Faces Agitating Students Over Police Brutality
The Logical Indian Crew Delhi
January 13th, 2020 / 3:09 PM / Updated 2 mins ago
Image credits: ANI
Students of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s office on January 13, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi police for beating the students and vandalising the campus property on December 15.
The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate while chanting slogans against the VC.
While responding to students’ questions on orders issued to vacate hostels, the VC said she has never issued such an order. “I have never issued an order asking students to vacate the hostel”, the VC said.
She also said that the Delhi Police entered the campus without permission from the university administration and the process of filing an FIR against the police will begin from tomorrow.
“Delhi Police is not registering an FIR. They entered the campus without our permission and we have submitted our report with the government,” India Today quoted the VC.
She further that in the case of inaction the administration will move to court.
#NewsAlert | I never issued orders to vacate hostels: Najma Akhtar, Jamia Vice-Chancellor pic.twitter.com/48J1uLE0J0
— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 13, 2020
The students also demanded that the university should reschedule the examination and ensure the security of students.
On December 15, the Delhi Police had hurled tear gas shells inside the campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters — Jamia has maintained these were outsiders and not students — set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi.
Also Read: Delhi Police Officers Fired Bullets In Jamia During Anti-CAA Protests, Reveals Internal Inquiry
Contributors
Written by : Debarghya Sil
Edited by : Prateek Gautam