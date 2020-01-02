Jamia Students, Teachers File Complaint With NHRC Against December 15 Police Brutality
January 2nd, 2020 / 4:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago
Students and teachers of the Jamia Milia Islamia(JMI) University have filed a complaint at the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) against the police brutality on students, during a peaceful protest against the new Citizenship Act inside the campus on December 15.
Three students – Rahul Kapoor, Qasim Usmani and Aquib Rizwan, and Professor Majid Jamil, Secretary of the Teachers’ Association of JMI filed the complaint on Monday, December 30, reported Live Law. They had approached NHRC in collaboration with Change.org, which had received more than 1.18 lakh signatures for a petition against police brutality.
The complaint mentioned that, during the excessive force used by the Delhi police, many students were grievously injured and one student even lost an eye. The complaint also demanded an immediate inquiry into the police action as the Jamia administration had not given police permission to enter the college.
“The country is going through turmoil, and we have seen numerous petitions being started in the past fortnight after the passage of the Constitution Amendment Act. This campaign by a student from Jamia Millia Islamia seeking an investigation into the police action inside the campus went viral,” the media quoted Nida Hasan, Country Director of Change.org India as saying.
“We hope that the NHRC will hear the demand of over a lakh people and take action. We hope to see a vibrant and participatory democracy where people’s voices are heard,” he added.
Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed in NHRC regarding the alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by Uttar Pradesh police in Lucknow on December 28. Gandhi alleged that the police personnel while stopping her from meeting ex-IPS officer SR Darapuri’s family members, manhandled her.
