Another incident of firing at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest was reported from the Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi on Sunday night. This is the third incident of gun violence in four days, and the second incident at the Jamia.

The Jamia Coordination Committee participating in the anti-CAA protest claimed that there were two suspects, and one of them was wearing a red jacket. They came on a scooter and opened fire outside Gate No. 5. However, nobody was injured.

Jamia girls hostel residents, are marching against the firing incidence at #Jamia gate no 5, hours back against the police apathy and lack of security for the students.



Jamia pe hamla nahin Sahenge!!✊

According to police, students claimed that a shot was fired at the gate, which is 2 km from Shaheen Bagh. Mobile videos tweeted by police show people running for cover after hearing the alleged gunshot.



Breaking: gun shots heard at gate no. 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia a short while ago. Chaos at the spot #CAA_NRCProtests pic.twitter.com/KfIALMccbC — Zafar Aafaq (@ZafarAafaq) February 2, 2020

"Police officers at Jamia Nagar went to the place and searched the area. No empty bullet shells were found there. Soon after the incident, several students had gathered outside the police station. They will be asked to give a complaint. We will conduct a probe," NDTV quoted senior police officer Kumar Gyanesh as saying.

#Update: After receiving complaint, @DelhiPolice has registered an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 27 Arms Act against unknown persons. @IndianExpress, @ieDelhi pic.twitter.com/WXNCZHPMqt — Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) February 2, 2020





This is the SHO at #Jamia Jamia Nagar trying to calm protesters after a fresh incident of firing. pic.twitter.com/h1reRknrdo — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 2, 2020

The incident comes three days after a youth who goes by the name Rambhakt Gopal on Facebook fired at protesters outside Jamia on January 31. On Friday, February 1, a man named Kapil Gijjar fired a bullet at Shaheen Bagh. The police immediately caught him.



The shootings took place in quick succession following the Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, encouraging the Bharatiya Janata Party workers to chant "Goli Maaro Saalon Ko (shoot the traitors)" slogan at a rally in Delhi's Daryaganj.

Thakur was banned for three days from campaigning in Delhi after a video from the rally went viral.

Slamming Home Minister Amit Shah over the shooting incidents, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "What have you done to our Delhi, Amit Shah ji? Bullets are being fired in broad daylight... Law and Order is being criticised constantly. Elections will come and go, politics will keep happening, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please focus on fixing law and order."

The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry and reports to Amit Shah.



Hours before yesterday's firing, Indian Police Service officer Chinmoy Biswal, the Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) of south-east Delhi, was removed from his post by the Election Commission. Citing "the ongoing situation", the Commission directed Kumar Gyanesh to take interim charge till three names are sent by the Home Ministry for posting a "suitable officer" as regular DCP.

