Miscreants Open Fire At Anti-CAA Protesters Outside Jamia Millia Islamia, Third Incident In Four Days

Written By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Delhi   |   Published : 3 Feb 2020 4:53 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-03T10:33:30+05:30
The Jamia Coordination Committee claimed that two suspects, and one of them wearing a red jacket, came on a scooter and opened fire outside Gate No. 5.

Another incident of firing at an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest was reported from the Jamia Millia Islamia University in south Delhi on Sunday night. This is the third incident of gun violence in four days, and the second incident at the Jamia.

The Jamia Coordination Committee participating in the anti-CAA protest claimed that there were two suspects, and one of them was wearing a red jacket. They came on a scooter and opened fire outside Gate No. 5. However, nobody was injured.

According to police, students claimed that a shot was fired at the gate, which is 2 km from Shaheen Bagh. Mobile videos tweeted by police show people running for cover after hearing the alleged gunshot.

"Police officers at Jamia Nagar went to the place and searched the area. No empty bullet shells were found there. Soon after the incident, several students had gathered outside the police station. They will be asked to give a complaint. We will conduct a probe," NDTV quoted senior police officer Kumar Gyanesh as saying.


The incident comes three days after a youth who goes by the name Rambhakt Gopal on Facebook fired at protesters outside Jamia on January 31. On Friday, February 1, a man named Kapil Gijjar fired a bullet at Shaheen Bagh. The police immediately caught him.

The shootings took place in quick succession following the Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, encouraging the Bharatiya Janata Party workers to chant "Goli Maaro Saalon Ko (shoot the traitors)" slogan at a rally in Delhi's Daryaganj.

Thakur was banned for three days from campaigning in Delhi after a video from the rally went viral.

Slamming Home Minister Amit Shah over the shooting incidents, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "What have you done to our Delhi, Amit Shah ji? Bullets are being fired in broad daylight... Law and Order is being criticised constantly. Elections will come and go, politics will keep happening, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, please focus on fixing law and order."

The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry and reports to Amit Shah.

Hours before yesterday's firing, Indian Police Service officer Chinmoy Biswal, the Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) of south-east Delhi, was removed from his post by the Election Commission. Citing "the ongoing situation", the Commission directed Kumar Gyanesh to take interim charge till three names are sent by the Home Ministry for posting a "suitable officer" as regular DCP.

Also Read: Hindu Mahasabha To Honour 'True Nationalist' Jamia Shooter

