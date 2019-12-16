News

Watch: Jamia Women Brave Police Baton To Save A Man From Getting Attacked

The Logical Indian Crew Delhi

December 16th, 2019 / 12:22 PM

As the anti-Citizenship Act protests swept across India, the Jamia Millia Islamia University protest took a rather violent turn on December 15 Sunday. Women became the centre of the protest as they chanted slogans — “Delhi Police, go back” and confronted the officials who tried to approach them, dressed in riot gear.

They also defended men from getting attacked by the Delhi Police.

 

Also Read: ‘Police Barged Inside Campus, Fired Tear Gas’: Jamia University Students Narrate Horrifying Tale

Contributors

Written by : Prashasti Awasthi

Edited by : Shweta Kothari

SHARES

Related Stories

Delhi, Protest, Jamia, Students, Clean, Road, Protest

Watch | Jamia Students Clean Up Streets After Protest, Follow PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission

Jamia Millia Police Conduct

[Watch] Clips Of Questionable Police Conduct In And Around Jamia Millia Campus Floods Social Media

Unnao Rape Survivor Burnt

Beaten, Attacked With Knife, Set On Fire: UP Rape Survivor Narrates Horrific Tale Of Torture To Police

BJP President Beat TMC Police

Bengal BJP President Asks Party Workers To Beat Police, TMC Members If Attacked

Beed Woman Hysterectomy

Maharashtra: MSCW Directs Inquiry Over Women Getting Their Wombs Removed

Pakistan Police Thrash Hindus

Fact Check: Are Hindus Getting Attacked In Pakistan? No, It’s A Fake Claim

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.