Jamia Violence: New Videos Of December 15 Night Show Protesters Pelting Stones At Police

New CCTV videos purportedly of the December 15 violence at the Jamia Millia Islamia showing some people throwing stones at the police personnel have emerged on social media on Thursday.

The videos, which have now gone viral on social media, has raised questions over the narrative of the protesters gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). In one of the videos, masked men can be seen pelting stones at police officials outside Jamia.

In another CCTV footage, some people can be seen hurling back tear gas shells at the police force during the violent clashes while in a separate video from gate number 7 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University shows a group of men outside the gate breaking a huge stone into pieces and pelting them on the police.





All the videos have been accessed and authenticated by India Today.

The consecutive footages have triggered a video war between Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) and the Delhi Police with both of accusing each other of the December 15 university violence.

Meanwhile, the students of the varsity, who had suffered injuries during the alleged police crackdown on the campus on December 15, have recorded their statement before the Delhi Police crime branch probing the incident on Thursday, India Today reported.

A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch who visited the university campus summoned 10 students in connection with the December 15 violence during an anti-CAA protest and the subsequent scuffle with the police.

The students who have been issued summons include those who were detained on the night of December 15, some others identified through CCTV video clips that surfaced recently, and some of those who suffered injuries on that day.

Reportedly, some more students are likely to be called for recording their statement, sources said.

On December 15, the Delhi Police had used batons hurled tear gas shells inside the campus, barged into the premises and dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. The action followed a day of protests where some protesters who were 'outsiders' (according to Jamia), set buses and vehicles on fire in some parts of South Delhi.

However, Jamia students had denied that they were involved in the violence and had alleged police brutality.

Also Read: Jamia Millia Islamia Sends ₹2.6 Crore Bill To HRD Ministry For Damage During Police Action