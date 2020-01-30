Breaking: Jamia Shooter Rambhakt Gopal Announced His Plans On Facebook Hours Before Attack

The man who brandished a gun and opened fire at protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi has been identified as 31-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh.



Minutes before the attack, the youth had gone live on Facebook from outside the campus, multiple times. The Facebook profile of the attacker reads his name as 'Rambhakt Gopal'. In a series of posts, Gopal had shared a forewarning to the attack.

"Shaheen Bhag, game over", "I am giving freedom", "There is no Hindu media here", "I am the only Hindu here", read some of his posts. In what seems like an anticipation of action that might be taken against him, some posts read 'Take care of my house' and urged his followers to drape him in a saffron flag.













One of his posts read "Chandan Bhai, this revenge is for you," suggesting that the attack was an act of revenge. A detailed look at his profile reveals that he was referring to Chandan Gupta who was killed during the Kasganj violence of January 26 in Uttar Pradesh.





Furthermore, yesterday, Gopal had also posted about Gupta's murder with the caption in Hindi, "I will take your revenge first."



Spreading hatred, a number of his followers commented in support of his plans. 'Pura desh aapke saath hai(the entire nation is with you', 'Ek goli se Kuch Ni Hoga sabhi desh ke gadaro ko goli Marni chaiye (One bullet will achieve nothing, all the traitors of the country should be shot'). His posts have been shared nearly 1000 times and the videos have been watched more than 80,000 times.

















