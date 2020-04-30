Jails In Uttar Pradesh To Make PPE Kits For Corona Warriors

In an attempt to provide safety to the corona warriors, jails in Uttar Pradesh are slated to start production of polythene-based improvised Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

According to the reports, the PPE kit which includes a face mask, latex gloves, shoe covers, arm covers, body cover and a cotton cap has been developed by IIT-Kanpur researchers.

The process has reportedly started in Mathura jail.

Senior Superintendent of the Mathura jail Shailendra Maitri said that an NGO engaged in rehabilitation and reforms programme in the jail complex developed 20 kits with the help of YouTube tutorials.

"We will soon start its production in the jail so that we can protect our staff too," he said.

Cost is being regarded as one one of the benefits of such indigenous improvised kits. The kit will cost between Rs 150 and 200 per piece which is comparatively cheaper than the other PPE kits available in the market that cost around Rs 850.

"In a temporary jail, our staff and cops usually interact with the accused before testing them for COVID-19 and possibilities of spread of infection remain. This kit will help them prevent contacting the diseased and, moreover, these are as reusable after sanitization," said the jail official.

It is important to note that such kits are not for doctors who require clinically approved equipment while treating COVID-19 patients.

Shipra Rathi of the Khajani Welfare Society, the NGO that works for jail inmates and have been working on the kits, said, "We have taken suggestions from medical professionals before preparing the kit. This is not for doctors but for those who can possibly catch infection as they work in high risk areas like sanitation workers, cops, jail staff etc."

She further explained that they have followed the norms prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) while preparing the kits which is sealing the plastic kit without stitching and hence is an effort towards ensuring primary protection for the health workers and prison staff.

