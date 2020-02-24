Delhi's Jaffrabad Witnesses 'Shaheen Bagh' Like Protest Where Over 1,000 Women Stage Sit-In Against CAA

Over 1,000 women have blocked the road outside Jaffarabad Metro Station in northeast Delhi from Saturday, February 22, protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Protesters were seen wearing caps with a message 'NO NRC,' holding the national flag and raising slogans of 'Azadi.'

A large number of police officials have been deployed at the site which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

The adamant protestors reportedly said they would not move from the site till the Centre revokes the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

As a security measure, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday morning has sealed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations announcing that the trains will not be halting at the stations.

Security Update



Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 23, 2020

Meanwhile, a large deployment of police personnel has also been done in Maujpur area where, earlier in the day, incidents of stone-pelting were reported during a clash between pro and anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters.

Similar scenes were witnessed last year in December 2019 when thousands of protesters holding placards and national flags raised slogans against the CAA. Several metro stations were closed and Section 144 was imposed.

Congress minister Abhishek Singhvi took to social media to express disappointment in the Central government's efforts to contain the protests.

In a tweet, he said, "Can say with confidence that first Shaheen Bagh now Jaffrabad Metro Station are both big-time failures of the central government to talk to distressed minorities. The Hon'ble Supreme Court also held that negotiators from Centre must have a dialogue but they don't believe in one."

Can say with confidence that first Shaheen Bagh now Jaffrabad Metro Station are both big-time failures of the central government to talk to distressed minorities. The Hon'ble Supreme Court also held that negotiators from Centre must have a dialogue but they don't believe in one — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 23, 2020

