New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Denied Entry Into Cafe Due To Social Distancing Norms

Ardern, along with her fiance Clarke Gayford and a group of friends were not allowed inside a cafe in Wellington on Saturday, May 16, because the place had reached its limit of a maximum number of customers.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   18 May 2020 8:39 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-05-18T15:20:17+05:30
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Jacinda Ardern/Twitter

In response to a diner who had spotted the couple being denied entry, Clarke Gayford tweeted: "I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organised and book anywhere."

Cafes in New Zealand reopened after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. However, customers are required to maintain social distancing norms inside cafes.

As other diners soon left, the cafe staff ran down the street and invited PM Ardern back. "Was very nice of them to chase us down the street when a spot freed up. A+ service," Gayford tweeted.

Clearly, no one in New Zealand is exempt from the stringent measures undertaken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic -- not even the Prime Minister who made the rules herself!

