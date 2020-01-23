News

Meet 'Vyommitra', ISRO's Humanoid Robot That Will Go To Space

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 23 Jan 2020 9:43 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-01-23T18:01:58+05:30
Meet Image Credits: NDTV, Pixabay
The robot was at the centre of attraction at the inaugural session of the "Human Spacefight and Exploration - Present Challenges and Future Trends"

In a first, Indian space agency - India Space Research Organisation, ISRO will send the female humanoid in the unmanned Gaganyaan spacecraft in December 2020 first and later in December 2021, before sending humans.

The Gaganyaan mission is aimed at sending astronauts to space in an orbital spacecraft. The robot named - "Vyommitra" was unveiled by the ISRO in Bengaluru on January 22. The name is a combination of two Sanskrit words Vyoma (Space) and Mitra (Friend).

The robot was at the centre of attraction at the inaugural session of the "Human Spaceflight and Exploration - Present Challenges and Future Trends."

"Hello, everyone. I am Vyommitra. The prototype of the half humanoid being made for the first unmanned Gaganyaan mission. I can monitor few module parameters, alert you, and perform life support operations," the robot introduced itself.

Vyommitra will simulate most of the human body functions. ISRO scientists have already shortlisted four astronauts for the Gaganyaan mission who will go to Russia for training at the end of this month.

These four astronauts will be undergoing eleven months of training after which they will return to India and will receive module-specific training.

The identity of the astronauts is not yet revealed. As per the ISRO sources, India's heaviest launch vehicle 'Bahubali' GSLV Mark-III will be the carrying the astronauts to space.

ISRO's chief K Sivan said that in 1984, Rakesh Shram went to space in a Russian module, but this time Indian astronauts will fly in Indian module.

The central government has earmarked ₹10,000 crores for the Ganganyan project. The ambitious mission will be launched in 2022.

Also Read: India's First Satellite Of 2020, GSAT-30, Successfully Launched

Tags:    RobotVyommitraGaganyaanIndiaSpaceMission
Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Meet

NewsMeet 'Vyommitra', ISRO's Humanoid Robot That Will Go To Space

Fact-Check: No, The Man Who Placed Bomb At Mangaluru Airport Is Not RSS Worker

Fact CheckFact-Check: No, The Man Who Placed Bomb At Mangaluru Airport Is Not RSS Worker

Heckled At Remembrance Event For Kashmiri Pandits, Hindu College Student Breaks Into Tears

NewsHeckled At Remembrance Event For Kashmiri Pandits, Hindu College Student Breaks Into Tears

Mumbai Is

NewsMumbai Is 'Maximum City': Mall, Multiplexes, Eateries To Remain Open 24x7

News'India's Economy Will Be A Blockbuster Film With Happy Ending': Anand Mahindra At World Economic Forum

JNU Attack: 18 Days Later, Delhi Police Is Yet To Make Arrest

NewsJNU Attack: 18 Days Later, Delhi Police Is Yet To Make Arrest