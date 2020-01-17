India's First Satellite Of 2020, GSAT-30, Successfully Launched

In the first mission of the year, 2020, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched communication satellite GSAT-30 on January 16, from Kourou launch base in French Guiana.

GSAT-30 is a telecommunication satellite that will provide DTH television services, Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) and e-governance applications. The satellite will also be used for bulk data transfer for a host of emerging telecommunication applications.

The mission was carried out by the European commercial launcher 'Arianespace.'

"GSAT-30 has a unique configuration of providing flexible frequency segments and flexible coverage. The satellite will provide communication services to Indian mainland and islands through Ku-band and wide coverage covering Gulf countries, a large number of Asian countries and Australia through C-band," said ISRO Chairman, Dr K Sivan.



The Ariane-5 rocket was used to launch its two satellite passengers: GSAT-30 for ISRO and EUTELSAT KONNECT for the European satellite operator Eutelsat. Both were deployed to the Geosynchronous orbit 38 minutes and 25 seconds after liftoff.

According to the press release by Arianespace, Eutelsat Konnect will help reduce the digital divide in Europe and Africa by bringing broadband connectivity to 40 countries in Africa and 15 in Europe.

Eutelsat Konnect is the first satellite-based on the Spacebus NEO platform of Thales Alenia Space, developed with the support and expertise of ESA and CNES.

It also mentioned that GSAT-30 will replace the Insat 4A satellite as ISRO continues to use space to bridge the digital divide on the Indian subcontinent, as part of its ambitious space program.

With a mission life span of 15 years, the 3,357 kg GSAT-30 satellite will be joining 19 other communicational satellites that are currently operational.

India's communication satellite #GSAT30 was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by #Ariane5 #VA251.



Thanks for your support !!!



For details please visit: https://t.co/FveT3dGuo6



Image Courtesy: Arianespace pic.twitter.com/67csn0zZq7 — ISRO (@isro) January 16, 2020

"During the final stages of its orbit raising operations, the two solar arrays and the antenna reflectors of GSAT-30 will ve deployed. Following this, the satellite will be put in its final orbital configuration. The satellite will be operational after the successful completion of all in-orbit tests," ISRO revealed in a statement.



A strong start to 2020 as #Ariane5 successfully deploys its two satellite passengers – EUTELSAT KONNECT and GSAT-30 – into geostationary transfer orbit! I appreciate the trust from the two customers on this mission: @Eutelsat_SA and @ISRO #VA251 #MissiontoSuccess pic.twitter.com/bL2DG2fuem — Stéphane Israël (@arianespaceceo) January 16, 2020

After the successful launch, Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël tweeted, "A strong start to 2020 as #Ariane5 successfully deploys its two satellite passengers EUTELSAT KONNECT and GSAT-30 into geostationary transfer orbit! I appreciate the trust of the two customers on this mission: @Eutelsat_SA and @ISRO #VA251 #MissiontoSuccess."





